Italy starts marketing new green BTP bond - lead

ROME, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury started marketing a new green BTP bond via a pool of banks on Tuesday, in a deal closely watched by the market as fears strengthen ahead of the political elections and the ECB tightening.

The initial yield guidance for the new issue was set at seven basis points over the outstanding BTP due in March 2035, a lead manager said.

The Treasury said on Monday it had given a mandate to BofA Securities Europe, Citibank Europe, Crédit Agricole Bank, Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services to manage the sale.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

