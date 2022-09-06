Italy starts marketing new green BTP bond - lead

Contributor
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Italy's Treasury started marketing a new green BTP bond via a pool of banks on Tuesday, in a deal closely watched by the market as fears strengthen ahead of the political elections and the ECB tightening.

ROME, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury started marketing a new green BTP bond via a pool of banks on Tuesday, in a deal closely watched by the market as fears strengthen ahead of the political elections and the ECB tightening.

The initial yield guidance for the new issue was set at seven basis points over the outstanding BTP due in March 2035, a lead manager said.

The Treasury said on Monday it had given a mandate to BofA Securities Europe, Citibank Europe, Crédit Agricole Bank, Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services to manage the sale.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307712;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More