Italy starts marketing new floating rate bond - lead

Italy's Treasury has started marketing on Wednesday a new CCTEU floating rate bond maturing on Oct. 15, 2030 via a pool of banks, a lead manager said.

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury has started marketing on Wednesday a new CCTEU floating rate bond maturing on Oct. 15, 2030 via a pool of banks, a lead manager said.

Italy has set the initial yield guidance for the new issue to offer a premium of around 80 basis points over 6-month Euribor, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

UniCredit said the size of the deal will probably be 6-8 billion euros.

"Its coupon should be 85 basis points over the 6-month Euribor, to ensure the price is below par," the bank said in a note to clients adding that it will become the longest CCTeu available.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mps Capital Services to manage the sale of the new bond.

The Economy ministry added that "the announcement of the bonds on offer in the medium-long term auctions scheduled for March 30, will take into account this transaction".

