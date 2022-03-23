Italy starts marketing new floating rate bond - lead

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury has started marketing on Wednesday a new CCTEU floating rate bond maturing on October 15, 2030 via a pool of banks, a memo of a lead manager showed.

Italy has set the initial yield guidance for the new issue to offer a premium of around 80 basis points over 6-month Euribor, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mps Capital Services to manage the sale of the new bond.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307736))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.