Italy starts marketing new 15-year BTP bond

Adds background

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury on Tuesday started selling its new 15-year BTP government bond, taking advantage of good market momentum for euro zone borrowers.

Italy has set the initial yield guidance for the new issue, which expires on March 1, 2036, at around 9 basis points over its outstanding March 1, 2035 BTP bond, IFR said.

The Treasury has appointed Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Societe Generale and UniCredit as joint-lead managers for the deal.

In mid-January, a 30-year BTP bond worth 7 billion euros ($7.63 billion) placed in a similar syndicated sale attracted record orders of around 45 billion euros, with 68% of the issue going to foreign investors.

Italy sales add to a busy start to 2020, with new syndicated debt placed by many sovereign issuers. Italian banks have also taken advantage of the favourable moment for fixed income.

Italy's borrowing costs have been falling since a new centre-left cabinet with a pro-European stance took office following the collapse in August of the previous anti-establishment coalition.

The market window remains positive after the Italian government passed a local election test in the northern region of Emilia Romagna at the end of January.

The fixed income market has also taken advantage recently from fears for the coronavirus impact on global economy.

The 2035 BTP bond is Italy's current 15-year benchmark, sold in January 2019 in a syndicated sale that drew orders of over 35 billion euros ($38.17 billion).

($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by James Mackenzie)

((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 85224271))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.