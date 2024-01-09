News & Insights

Italy starts marketing dual-tranche BTP bond issue via syndication - lead

January 09, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Antonella Cinelli for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury began marketing a dual tranche bond issuance on Tuesday consisting of a new 7-year BTP and a tap of a 30-year BTP, in its first syndication of the year.

Rome has set the initial yield guidance for the new issue due on Feb. 15, 2031 at around 8 basis points over the outstanding BTP maturing in November, 2030, a lead manager said.

For the 30 year BTP - expiring on October 1, 2053 with a maximum size of 5 billion euros - the yield guidance was set at around 23 basis points over the outstanding BTP maturing in September, 2052.

The Treasury said on Monday it had hired Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank and J.P. Morgan for the sale.

The pricing of the deal is expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Alvise Armellini)

