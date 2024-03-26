News & Insights

Italy starts market placement of 12.5% Monte dei Paschi stake

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

March 26, 2024 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it had launched an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB) to place shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) BMPS.MI equivalent to about 12.5% of bailed-out lender.

BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Jeffries and Mediobanca are joint global coordinators for the accelerated bookbuilding procedure, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

