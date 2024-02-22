News & Insights

Italy spent around 45% of EU COVID recovery cash received so far, report shows

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

February 22, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

By 2026 Rome is due to receive 194.4 billion euros from the bloc's so-called Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), more than any other state in absolute terms.

Rome said in the report that 24.5 billion euros had been invested between 2021 and 2022 mainly under the previous government led by Mario Draghi, with an additional 21.2 billion under Meloni, whose administration took office in October 2022.

Italy has officially estimated that the EU funds would boost gross domestic product by 3.4 percentage points by 2026.

Nevertheless, according to Brussels' "mid-term evaluation" of the RRF released on Wednesday, under a best-case scenario Italian GDP in 2026 will be just over 2.5 percentage points higher than it would have been without the EU transfers.

Meloni last year clinched a deal with EU authorities to revise and revamp its post-COVID recovery plan, after having fallen behind schedule in meeting policy targets and milestones that are needed to unlock the money.

While Rome is still waiting for Brussels to disburse 10.6 billion euros related to an end-2023 fifth instalment, the revised programme stated that Italy should meet 113 goals to receive a further 28.8 billion this year.

The last instalment of 28.4 billion is bound to the completion of 173 goals by the first half of 2026.

($1 = 0.9215 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Jan Harvey)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.