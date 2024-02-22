Italy spent around 45% of EU COVID recovery cash received so far, report shows

By 2026 Rome is due to receive 194.4 billion euros from the bloc's so-called Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), more than any other state in absolute terms.

Rome said in the report that 24.5 billion euros had been invested between 2021 and 2022 mainly under the previous government led by Mario Draghi, with an additional 21.2 billion under Meloni, whose administration took office in October 2022.

Italy has officially estimated that the EU funds would boost gross domestic product by 3.4 percentage points by 2026.

Nevertheless, according to Brussels' "mid-term evaluation" of the RRF released on Wednesday, under a best-case scenario Italian GDP in 2026 will be just over 2.5 percentage points higher than it would have been without the EU transfers.

Meloni last year clinched a deal with EU authorities to revise and revamp its post-COVID recovery plan, after having fallen behind schedule in meeting policy targets and milestones that are needed to unlock the money.

While Rome is still waiting for Brussels to disburse 10.6 billion euros related to an end-2023 fifth instalment, the revised programme stated that Italy should meet 113 goals to receive a further 28.8 billion this year.

The last instalment of 28.4 billion is bound to the completion of 173 goals by the first half of 2026.

($1 = 0.9215 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Jan Harvey)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.