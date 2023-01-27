Commodities

Italy signs letter with Lufthansa over sale of minority stake in ITA Airways

January 27, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury on Friday signed off on a letter of intent with Lufthansa LHAG.DE over the sale of a minority stake in state-owned airline ITA Airways, a statement said.

The letter paves the way to a "private negotiation" between the parts, the statement said, adding that "no further" details would be shared about the talks.

