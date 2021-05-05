Italy set to introduce "very drastic" measures to cut red tape for new energy projects

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy is set to introduce a series of harsh measures to cut red tape and help simplify the permitting process for new energy projects, Ecology Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said.

"As regards pipeline permitting, we are intervening... with very drastic measures... brutal," he said, speaking online with the foreign press on Wednesday.

Cingolani, appointed energy transition minister earlier this year, said Italy would be ready to unveil its new energy strategy plan by the end of June.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

