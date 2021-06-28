Italy set to help builders of public projects cope with rising costs

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing a compensation scheme, expected to be approved this week, to help construction firms working in public projects cope with a rise in prices of raw materials, a draft decree seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Strong growth as the global economy recovers from the pandemic with the help of government stimulus has caused supply bottlenecks for some raw materials and raised broader concerns of inflation.

The proposed compensation is part of a broader stimulus decree expected to be approved by cabinet on June 30 at the latest, a government source said on condition of anonymity.

The draft, which has yet to be finalised, would make companies eligible for compensation if the prices of the most significant construction materials they need increase by more than 8% in the second half of this year compared with the first.

In China, the world's top steel producer, steel prices hit an all-time high in mid-May, spurred by demand at home and abroad as well as speculative buying.

Championed by the transport and infrastructure ministry, the compensation measure applies to public tenders, the draft said, adding it would be funded by contingency money the central and local authorities have set aside in relation to the tenders.

Rome also plans to earmark some 700 million euros ($835.03 million) to strengthen an existing scheme that helps companies access financing to purchase new equipment.

The decree will likely extend a ban on firing beyond an existing end-June deadline for workers employed in some industrial sectors worst hit by the coronavirus crisis, government and political sources told Reuters last week.

($1 = 0.8383 euros)

