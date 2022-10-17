Italy September EU-harmonised CPI revised to +9.4% y/y

Oct 17 (Reuters News) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 1.6% month-on-month in September and were also up 9.4% from the year before, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Monday, revising down preliminary data.
The preliminary estimate had pointed to +1.7% month-on-month and +9.5% year-on-year.
September's 9.4% annual rate was up from +9.1% in August.
The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.3% on the month and increased 8.9% annually, accelerating from a 8.4% annual increase in August.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 5.3% year-on-year on the HICP index in September, up from 4.9% in the month before.
ISTAT gave the following details: {TAB}
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
SEPT
AUG
JULY Monthly change
+1.6r
+0.9
-1.1 Yr/yr inflation
+9.4r
+9.1
+8.4 Index (base 2015=100)
115.6r
113.8
112.8 The NIC index: Monthly change
+0.3
+0.8
+0.4 Yr-on-yr inflation
+8.9
+8.4
+7.9 Index (base 2015=100)
114.2
113.9
