Italy September EU-harmonised CPI revised to +9.4% y/y

Oct 17 (Reuters News) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 1.6% month-on-month in September and were also up 9.4% from the year before, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Monday, revising down preliminary data.

The preliminary estimate had pointed to +1.7% month-on-month and +9.5% year-on-year.

September's 9.4% annual rate was up from +9.1% in August.

The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.3% on the month and increased 8.9% annually, accelerating from a 8.4% annual increase in August.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 5.3% year-on-year on the HICP index in September, up from 4.9% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details: {TAB}

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

SEPT

AUG

JULY Monthly change

+1.6r

+0.9

-1.1 Yr/yr inflation

+9.4r

+9.1

+8.4 Index (base 2015=100)

115.6r

113.8

112.8 The NIC index: Monthly change

+0.3

+0.8

+0.4 Yr-on-yr inflation

+8.9

+8.4

+7.9 Index (base 2015=100)

114.2

113.9

113.0 (Alessandro Parodi, editing Antonella Cinelli) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/INFLATION

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.