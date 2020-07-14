Italy sells top amount at BTP bond auction, yields down

Valentina Consiglio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE

Italy sold the top amount of 10 billion euros ($11.31 billion) in three BTP bonds at an auction on Tuesday paying the lowest yields in at least four months, but investors remained cautious ahead of a European Union summit at the end of the week.

The sale was heavier than average, matching Italy's rising funding needs in a deepening economic recession that started prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treasury sold 3.5 billion euros of a three-year BTP bond maturing in August 2023 at a 0.30% gross yield, the lowest level since mid-February, compared with 0.46% in mid-June.

It also placed 4.5 billion euros of a new seven-year BTP bond paying 0.95%, a four-month low, down from 1.10% at the previous auction last month, albeit on a slightly shorter maturity.

The cost of funding also fell for 20-year bonds sold for 2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by James Mackenzie)

((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390685224356;))

