Italy sells new green bond as elections loom

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury saw solid demand for its sale of a new green bond on Tuesday, coming to market at a turbulent time for its debt as markets brace for a large rate hike from the European Central Bank and a general election.

Italy was set to raise six billion euros from the sale of the bond maturing in April 2035, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters, which said it saw investor demand worth more than 40 billion euros ($39.78 billion).

The sale launches Italy's second green bond after it started issuing in the format in March 2021.

Green bonds fund environmentally-beneficial projects and have grown in popularity. Many governments have launched programmes to issue them in recent years.

Last week Italy's 10-year bond yields topped 4% IT10YT=RR for the first time since mid-June as investors bet the ECB would act with a more hawkish approach to tame sky-high inflation as Europe's gas crisis escalates.

Those fears have hurt Italy, among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, just as general elections to be held on Sept. 25 have renewed Italian political instability, contributing to the sell-off in its bonds.

Italy's Treasury set the yield for the issue at 5 basis points over its outstanding March 2035 bond yield, below the initial guidance of around 7 basis points, the lead manager said.

As European bond issuers are coming back to the market after the summer pause, France was also set to raise 5 billion euros from a new 20-year bond on the back of over 32.5 billion euros of investor demand, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

Italy's Treasury on Monday mandated BofA Securities, Citibank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services to manage the sale.

($1 = 1.0056 euros)

