Italy sells 1.48 bln euros in BTP issue reserved for specialists

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury on Wednesday sold 1.48 billion euros ($1.79 billion) over two bonds in a 'Tap' issuance dedicated to specialists, just below a top planned amount of 1.5 billion euros.

Rome introduced the Tap issue last year to face increased spending needs linked to the coronavirus emergency.

The Treasury sold 971 million euros of a BTP bond maturing on Nov. 1, 2029 at an average yield of 0.523% and 504 million euros of a BTP due Aug. 1, 2029 at an average yield of 0.508%.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

