Italy seeks domestic production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - FT

April 19 (Reuters) - Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported.

Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc MRNA.O, Switzerland's Novartis AG NOVN.S and Italy's ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

