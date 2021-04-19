US Markets
Italy seeks domestic production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - FT

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/d4a9e726-4112-461b-a383-5ad9df062712.

April 19 (Reuters) -

Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc MRNA.O, Switzerland's Novartis AG NOVN.S and Italy's ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

