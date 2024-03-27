Italy says has now broadly met EU commitments on Monte Paschi

Adds Giorgetti comment, details and background

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy has broadly met re-privatisation commitments agreed with Brussels over bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) BMPS.MI after the market placement of a 12.5% stake on Tuesday, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said.

The Treasury sold the stake through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB), pocketing 650 million euros ($703.11 million).

When settled, the transaction will reduce Rome's stake to 26.7% from 39.2%.

Commitments Italy agreed with European Union competition authorities at the time of the MPS bailout in 2017 bind it to eventually putting the lender back into private hands.

Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday over Rome's plans for asset sales, Giorgetti said the agreement with the European Commission referred to ceding control of the bank, suggesting that it does not have to sell all its shares.

Asked what residual stake in MPS the state could maintain while still complying with the requirement to relinquish control, Giorgetti replied: "We are there."

Last November Italy sold an initial 25% stake in MPS through an ABB that raised 920 million euros.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.