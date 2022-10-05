Italy revises up Q2 GDP growth to 5.0% y/y vs prvs 4.7%

The Italian economy grew by 5.0% in the second quarter compared with the same period of 2021, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Wednesday, revising up a previous estimate of 4.7% made last month.

ISTAT confirmed quarter-on-quarter growth at 1.1%.

The revision of the annual growth rate increases the platform of so-called "acquired growth" going into the third quarter to 3.6%, from 3.5% previously.

This means that even if there is no quarterly growth for the remainder of the year, full-year GDP will still be up 3.6% from 2021.

The revision was part of ISTAT's regular data release calendar.

