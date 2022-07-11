Italy retail sales rise 1.9% m/m in May

July 11 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales rose 1.9% in May from the month before, data showed on Monday, after a 0.3% increase in April.
National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised up April's data from an originally reported 0.0% data.
Sales rose 7.0% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in May, ISTAT said.
The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 7.3% in May from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).
ISTAT gave the following data:
MAY
APR
MAR
Mth/Mth change*
+1.9
+0.3r
0.0r
Yr/yr change**
+7.0
+8.3r +5.6
Food sales (m/m)
+1.4
+0.6r +0.1r
Non-food sales (m/m)
+2.4
0.0r -0.2r
*seasonally adjusted
**unadjusted
