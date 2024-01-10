Italy retail sales rise 0.4% m/m in November

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales rose 0.4% in November from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.4% rise in October.

Sales rose 1.5% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in November, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.6% in November from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data:

Nov

Oct

Sept

Mth/Mth change*

+0.4

+0.4

-0.4

Yr/yr change**

+1.5

+0.5r +1.2

Food sales (m/m)

+0.2

+0.7r -0.3

Non-food sales (m/m)

+0.6

+0.2

-0.5

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

r=revised

