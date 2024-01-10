Italy retail sales rise 0.4% m/m in November

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales rose 0.4% in November from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.4% rise in October.
Sales rose 1.5% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in November, ISTAT said.
The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.6% in November from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).
ISTAT gave the following data:
Nov
Oct
Sept
Mth/Mth change*
+0.4
+0.4
-0.4
Yr/yr change**
+1.5
+0.5r +1.2
Food sales (m/m)
+0.2
+0.7r -0.3
Non-food sales (m/m)
+0.6
+0.2
-0.5
*seasonally adjusted
**unadjusted
r=revised
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) (Reporting by Alberto Chiumento, editing by Valentina Consiglio) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/RETAIL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.