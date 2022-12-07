Italy retail sales fall 0.4% m/m in October

December 07, 2022 — 04:05 am EST

Dec 7 - Italian retail sales fell 0.4% in October from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.5% rise in September.

Sales rose 1.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in October, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 12.6% in October from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data:

OCT

SEP

AUG

Mth/Mth change*

-0.4

+0.5

-0.4r

Yr/yr change**

+1.3

+4.0r +4.4

Food sales (m/m)

-0.1

+0.7r -0.4

Non-food sales (m/m)

-0.5

+0.3r -0.2

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

r=revised (Reporting by Luca Fratangelo, editing Antonella Cinelli) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/RETAIL

