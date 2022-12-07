Italy retail sales fall 0.4% m/m in October

Dec 7 - Italian retail sales fell 0.4% in October from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 0.5% rise in September.
Sales rose 1.3% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in October, ISTAT said.
The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 12.6% in October from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).
ISTAT gave the following data:
OCT
SEP
AUG
Mth/Mth change*
-0.4
+0.5
-0.4r
Yr/yr change**
+1.3
+4.0r +4.4
Food sales (m/m)
-0.1
+0.7r -0.4
Non-food sales (m/m)
-0.5
+0.3r -0.2
*seasonally adjusted
**unadjusted
