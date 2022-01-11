Italy retail sales fall 0.4% m/m in November

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales fell 0.4% in November from the month before, data showed on Tuesday, following a 0.2% rise in October.
National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised up October's data from an originally reported 0.1% increase.
Sales rose 12.5% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in November, ISTAT said.
The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 3.9% in November from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).
ISTAT gave the following data:
Nov
Oct
Sept
Mth/Mth change*
-0.4
0.2r
0.9r
Yr/yr change**
12.5
4.0r
5.4
Food sales (m/m)
-0.9
0.0r
0.5
Non-food sales (m/m)
0.0
0.5r
1.2r
*seasonally adjusted
**unadjusted
Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/RETAIL
