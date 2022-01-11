Italy retail sales fall 0.4% m/m in November

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales fell 0.4% in November from the month before, data showed on Tuesday, following a 0.2% rise in October.

National statistics institute ISTAT marginally revised up October's data from an originally reported 0.1% increase.

Sales rose 12.5% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in November, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 3.9% in November from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data:

Nov

Oct

Sept

Mth/Mth change*

-0.4

0.2r

0.9r

Yr/yr change**

12.5

4.0r

5.4

Food sales (m/m)

-0.9

0.0r

0.5

Non-food sales (m/m)

0.0

0.5r

1.2r

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

