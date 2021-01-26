Commodities

Italy reports H5N8 bird flu oubtreak in central part of the country - OIE

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Italy reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in backyard birds in the centre of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The virus was detected in two backyard hobby grey crowned cranes, the OIE said, citing a report of the Italian ministry of Health.

Twelve birds kept in a private garden in Lugo, in the Province of Ravenna, were killed and disposed of because of the outbreak, it said.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.

