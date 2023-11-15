Italy reported bird flu outbreak on farm, WOAH says

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm in the northeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak killed 10 poultry birds on a farm in Sant' Urbano, in the Veneto region, the WOAH said, citing a report from the Italian authorities.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

