Italy reported bird flu outbreak on farm, WOAH says

November 15, 2023 — 11:06 am EST

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm in the northeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak killed 10 poultry birds on a farm in Sant' Urbano, in the Veneto region, the WOAH said, citing a report from the Italian authorities.

