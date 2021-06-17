Italy Removes 10-Day Tourist Quarantine Requirement -- but Only for Certain Flights

Here's what you need to know before you plan your summer vacation to Italy this year.

Italy is gradually reopening its borders to international travelers as it emerges from its third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has already dropped its quarantine requirement for travelers from other European countries and Israel, provided they can offer proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

But rules are a bit more stringent for travelers from other countries, including the U.S. Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about booking a trip to Italy this summer.

Which flights get to skip the quarantine requirement?

Americans who arrive in Italy on a COVID-tested flight are permitted to skip the quarantine requirement. A COVID-tested flight is one approved by the Italian Ministry of Health.

These flights require passengers to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before boarding. Then they must take another test at the airport and a third upon landing. All three tests must be negative to skip the quarantine requirement. Passengers must also fill out a self-declaration and passenger locator form.

Where can you get a COVID-tested flight?

Currently, the only places you can get on a COVID-tested flight to Italy in the U.S. are New York and Atlanta. You can also depart from Canada, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. If traveling from New York or Atlanta, you must get on a flight that goes into either the Rome Fiumicino or Milan Malpensa airports.

Only Delta and Alitalia airlines are running these flights, so you must book a spot on one of these if you hope to enter Italy without a mandatory quarantine period.

What can you expect when traveling to Italy?

Italy uses a color-coded system to describe the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and the protocols in each of its regions. Currently, all regions fall into the white or yellow categories, which are the least severe.

In yellow zones, masks are mandatory and no more than four people are allowed to dine together in restaurants unless they live together. There's also an 11 p.m. curfew in place. Shops, restaurants, sporting events, and theaters are now open, though many of them have capacity restrictions.

In white zones, things are largely back to normal. Travelers to these regions don't have to follow the restrictions above, though regional governments are free to impose their own restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 if they feel it's necessary. Look into the restrictions in the region you plan to visit before you go so you know what to expect.

You'll have to jump through a few extra hoops to travel to Italy this summer, but the fact that visiting this beautiful country is even an option this year is a step in the right direction. Italy's a popular tourist destination and COVID-tested flights are limited, so if you hope to secure a spot on one, try to book it as soon as possible. If cash is tight, see if you have a travel rewards credit card that can help you cover some of the cost.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Kailey Hagen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.