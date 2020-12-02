Italy regulator probes UnipolSai, Generali, Allianz for alleged unfair practices in car insurance

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into insurers UnipolSai US.MI and Generali GASI.MI and Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE for alleged unfair commercial practices in their car insurance businesses.

The regulator said in a statement that the companies allegedly made it difficult for clients, who had the right to be paid for damages, to properly access accident files.

It added that it had carried out, with Italy's finance police, inspections in the offices of the three companies on Nov. 26.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

