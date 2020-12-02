Markets
Italy regulator probes UnipolSai, Generali, Allianz for alleged unfair practices in car insurance

Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into insurers UnipolSai and Generali and Germany's Allianz for alleged unfair commercial practices in their car insurance businesses.

The regulator said in a statement that the companies allegedly made it difficult for clients, who had the right to be paid for damages, to properly access accident files.

It added that it had carried out, with Italy's finance police, inspections in the offices of the three companies on Nov. 26.

