News & Insights

Markets
BKNG

Italy regulator launches probe into Booking.com for potential abuse of dominant position

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 22, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Giulia Segreti for Reuters ->

ROME, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust has opened a probe into Booking.com BKNG.O to establish whether the travel website is in a potential abuse of dominant position, the regulator said on Friday.

The watchdog said that the website's handling of the hotels that are part of its Preferred Partner Programme "seems likely to hinder effective competition in the market, at least nationwide, for online hotel brokerage and reservation services".

This strategy is "to the detriment of other online travel agents with negative effects on accommodation facilities and, ultimately, on consumers in terms of higher prices and less choice.", the authority said in a statement adding that it had carried out inspection in the Italian offices of the company.

Booking.com was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.