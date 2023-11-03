Italy regulated household gas prices up 12% in October - energy authority

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household gas prices rose 12% in October from the previous month, the country's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Friday.

ARERA now sets regulated gas prices on a monthly rather than a quarterly basis, as it used to do, due to market uncertainty related to gas supplies on the back of the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

