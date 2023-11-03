News & Insights

Italy regulated household gas prices up 12% in October - energy authority

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

November 03, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household gas prices rose 12% in October from the previous month, the country's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Friday.

ARERA now sets regulated gas prices on a monthly rather than a quarterly basis, as it used to do, due to market uncertainty related to gas supplies on the back of the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.