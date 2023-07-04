News & Insights

Italy regulated household gas prices down 1.1% in June - energy authority

July 04, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household gas prices fell 1.1% in June compared with the previous month, the country's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Tuesday.

ARERA had started setting regulated gas prices on a monthly rather than quarterly basis due to market uncertainty related to gas supplies on the back of the war in Ukraine

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.