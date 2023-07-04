Italy regulated household gas prices down 1.1% in June - energy authority

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household gas prices fell 1.1% in June compared with the previous month, the country's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Tuesday.

ARERA had started setting regulated gas prices on a monthly rather than quarterly basis due to market uncertainty related to gas supplies on the back of the war in Ukraine

