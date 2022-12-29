Italy regulated household electricity prices to fall 19.5% in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

December 29, 2022 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will fall by 19.5% in the first quarter of 2023, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday.

Around 41% of Italian households are covered by the regulated price regime for electricity, according to 2021 data from ARERA.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.