Italy regulated household electricity prices to fall 19.5% in Q1

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will fall by 19.5% in the first quarter of 2023, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday.

Around 41% of Italian households are covered by the regulated price regime for electricity, according to 2021 data from ARERA.

