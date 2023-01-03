Italy regulated gas prices up 23.3% month-on-month in December

MILAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italy's energy authority ARERA said on Tuesday it set the regulated household gas price for consumption registered in December at 23.3% higher than the previous month.

Over the course of 2022 as a whole, regulated gas prices rose 64.8% it added.

ARERA recently started setting regulated gas prices on a monthly rather than quarterly basis due to market uncertainty related to gas supplies on the back of the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Keith Weir)

