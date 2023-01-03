Italy regulated gas prices up 23.3% month-on-month in December

Credit: REUTERS/ALEX FRASER

January 03, 2023 — 11:37 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italy's energy authority ARERA said on Tuesday it set the regulated household gas price for consumption registered in December at 23.3% higher than the previous month.

Over the course of 2022 as a whole, regulated gas prices rose 64.8% it added.

ARERA recently started setting regulated gas prices on a monthly rather than quarterly basis due to market uncertainty related to gas supplies on the back of the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Keith Weir)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.