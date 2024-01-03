News & Insights

Italy regulated gas prices down 6.7% in December-authority

January 03, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Alessandro Parodi for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household gas prices fell 6.7% in December from the previous month, the country's energy authority ARERA said on Wednesday in its last such communication before the liberalisation of the country's retail gas market.

Over 2023 as a whole, prices dropped by 29.9% from the previous year, ARERA said in a statement.

Starting from next month, when suppliers calculate bills for January, prices set by ARERA will apply only for customers classed as vulnerable because of age, disability or their economic situation.

Most customers will need to pick their own provider from the market and choose among contracts based on prices set by each supplier.

Around 2.5 million households will be considered as vulnerable and will be excluded from the market liberalisation, ARERA said.

The authority added that the VAT tax on gas sales would rise from a discounted level of 5% starting from January's bills.

