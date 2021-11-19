SPMI

Italy receives 64 expressions of interest to build offshore wind farms

Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Italy said on Friday it had received 64 expressions of interest to build offshore wind farms following a tender launched by the ecology transition ministry.

It said the groups that had to date answered the tender included ERG ERG.MI, Eni ENI.MI, Saipem SPMI.MI, Edison and Fincantieri FCT.MI.

