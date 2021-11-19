Italy receives 64 expressions of interest to build offshore wind farms

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italy said on Friday it had received 64 expressions of interest to build offshore wind farms following a tender launched by the ecology transition ministry.

It said the groups that had to date answered the tender included ERG ERG.MI, Eni ENI.MI, Saipem SPMI.MI, Edison and Fincantieri FCT.MI.

