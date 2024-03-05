Italy Q4 GDP confirmed at 0.2% q/q, revised up to 0.6% y/y

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy's economy grew 0.2% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months thanks to strong exports, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming a preliminary estimate. On a year-on-year basis, fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the euro zone's third largest economy was revised up to 0.6% from the 0.5% printout in ISTAT's flash estimate on Jan. 30. Third quarter data was revised more steeply to show a 0.2% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 0.5% rise year-on-year. It had previously been reported at +0.1% both quarterly and annually. In the fourth quarter, the breakdown of GDP components showed growth was driven by trade flows, which contributed 0.4 percentage points to the overall quarterly growth rate, while domestic demand subtracted 0.2 points. Exports rose 1.2% from the previous quarter, far outstripping a 0.2% increase in imports. On March 1, ISTAT reported that full-year growth in 2023 came in at 0.9%, marginally above the most recent forecast of 0.8% set in September by Giorgio Meloni's government. [nL5N3FF40R] That figure, however, was based on a slightly different methodology from the one ISTAT uses for its quarterly GDP data. The government is officially forecasting 2024 growth, based on ISTAT's full-year methodology, of 1.2%. Most analysts expect a much lower figure of around 0.7%. ISTAT gave the following details on contributions to quarterly growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. PERCENTAGE POINT CONTRIBUTIONS TO Q/Q GROWTH Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Final domestic demand -0.2 0.6 -Final national consumpton -0.7 0.5 -Consumer spending -0.8 0.4 -Government spending 0.1 0.0 -Gross Fixed Investment 0.5 0.2 Inventory Changes 0.0 -1.5 Net Exports 0.4 1.2 GDP 0.2 0.2 ((Gavin Jones, Rome Newsroom, gavin.jones@reuters.com)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/GDP

