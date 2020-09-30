Italy pushes back deadline on concession row with Atlantia - govt sources

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy's government has pushed back the deadline to make a decision over the licence of Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit, as a dispute between the infrastructure group and Rome deepened, two government sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the government would meet within the next ten days to strip the group of its lucrative tollroad concession or to asses new proposals from Atlantia.

The long-standing row was triggered by the collapse of a bridge in Genoa more than two years ago.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

