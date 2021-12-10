Italy prosecutors to drop obstruction of justice case for Eni, CEO - sources

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are set to ask for a case against Eni ENI.MI and its head over alleged obstruction of justice in corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria to be dropped after wrapping up a probe, according to a document and sources.

Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi had been investigated by prosecutors in the case. But his name did not appear in the document closing the inquiry and judicial sources said the case against him would now be dropped as no proof had been found.

Lawyers for the people under investigation were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

