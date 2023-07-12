Italy president has signed decree nominating Panetta as central bank chief

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has signed the decree nominating Fabio Panetta as the next governor of the Bank of Italy, the central bank says in a statement on its website.

The statement, dated July 11, confirmed that Panetta, who was proposed by the government last month, will replace outgoing governor Ignazio Visco from November 1.

Panetta is currently an executive board member of the European Central Bank.

