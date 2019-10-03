Italy preparing first new dollar bond sale since 2010 -sources

ROME/MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy is ready to issue its first new dollar bond in nearly a decade, in line with Rome's aim of diversifying the investor base for its debt, sources told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the sale could be announced as early as next week.

One of the world's biggest debtors, with more than 200 billion euros in annual refinancing needs, Italy is keen to find investors beyond the euro zone.

"The placement will happen soon. The Treasury has completed all preparatory steps," said a source with knowledge of the matter without giving further details.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment.

Two market sources said they expected the deal to be announced within the next two weeks. Italy last borrowed in dollars in 2010, before the euro zone debt crisis, and had 5.5 billion euros worth of dollar bonds outstanding in July.

Italy is enjoying unprecedentedly favourable market conditions for its debt after the European Central Bank said in September it would resume a bond purchase scheme to boost the euro zone's stuttering economy.

The arrival of a new pro-Europe government in Rome last month, replacing the previous eurosceptic coalition, has also driven down yields on Italian debt.

The head of the Treasury's debt management office Davide Iacovoni told Reuters in July that Italy was "working very intensely" to issue the dollar bond before the end of this year.

The Treasury has signed a number of currency swap contracts this year with investment banks which could potentially be involved in the sale of a foreign currency security.

Bilateral swap contracts make it cheaper for banks to hold a foreign currency position with Rome.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Elvira Pollina and Sara Rossi, editing by Giselda Vagnoni, Gavin Jones and Catherine Evans)

