Commodities

Italy prepares decree to sell minority stake in ITA Airways to Lufthansa - sources

Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

December 21, 2022 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to sign off on a decree to sell an initial minority stake in state-owned carrier ITA Airways, in a move aimed at starting a full privatisation, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE is seen as in pole position to enter the company's capital, the sources have said, with one adding it could buy a minority stake through a capital increase.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing Federico Maccioni)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.