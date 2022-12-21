Italy prepares decree to sell minority stake in ITA Airways to Lufthansa - sources

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to sign off on a decree to sell an initial minority stake in state-owned carrier ITA Airways, in a move aimed at starting a full privatisation, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE is seen as in pole position to enter the company's capital, the sources have said, with one adding it could buy a minority stake through a capital increase.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing Federico Maccioni)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;))

