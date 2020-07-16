Italy posts 5.6 bln euro trade surplus in May

July 16 (Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 5.584 billion euros ($6.37 billion) in May, compared with a surplus of 5.385 billion euros in the same month of 2019, data showed on Thursday.

Exports fell 30.4% year-on-year, while imports fell 35.2%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a trade surplus of 1.505 billion euros in May, compared with a surplus of 1.051 billion euros in the same period last year.

Exports to EU nations in May were down 29.4% year-on-year, compared to a fall of 32.9% in imports.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Camilla Caraccio, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

