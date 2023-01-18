Italy posts 1.445 bln euros trade surplus in November

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 1.445 billion euros in November, compared with a surplus of 2.200 billion euros in the same month of 2021, data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 18.0% year-on-year, and imports increased 20.4%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a November trade deficit of 371 million euros, compared with a deficit of 152 million euros in 2021.

Exports to EU nations in November were up 14.0% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 14.8% in imports.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Antonella Cinelli)

((Alessandro.Parodi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.