Italy political crisis won't affect credit rating for now -S&P Global

Marc Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Italy's latest political crisis won't affect the country's sovereign credit rating for the time being, one of S&P Global's top analysts has said.

The Italian government paid its highest borrowing costs in three-months at a bond auction on Thursday, after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this week amid political turmoil in Europe's fourth-biggest economy.

"I don't think it's anything necessarily particularly relevant to the policy stance in Italy yet. Of course it's something that we're watching though," one of S&P's EMEA analysts Frank Gill told Reuters.

"Our view is still that early elections are not likely. So you're likely to get, in our view, perhaps the technical government, or perhaps a third Conte administration with a cabinet reshuffle and potentially a slightly different composition of parties. Maybe Renzi comes back in."

"It's unclear, but we don't think it's immediately relevant for the rating."

S&P currently rates Italy higher than the other main ratings firms at "investment grade" BBB with a stable outlook.

