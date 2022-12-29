VIV

Italy PM: We want to control Telecom Italia network, avoid job losses

December 29, 2022 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday reiterated that the government wants to take control of Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI fixed network assets and safeguard employment levels at the former phone monopoly.

"I confirm that this government has a twofold objective: on the one hand to take control of the network ... and on the other hand to work as hard as possible to maintain the company's employment levels," Meloni said in an end-of-year presser.

She added that "everything else" would be left to the market.

The government is trying to secure control of TIM's landline grid, an asset deemed of strategic importance, to create a wholesale-only player that would boost broadband roll-out and speed for Italians.

