Italy PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would request a meeting with representatives of Intel INTC.O to discuss a possible multibillion-euro investment by the U.S. chipmaker in Italy.

Intel earlier this year announced it aimed to build a chip factory in the country as part of a wider plan to invest as much as 80 billion euros ($85.15 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe. The deal, which is expected to involve state subsidies, has not yen been finalised.

"In the coming days I'll seek to schedule a meeting, to ask Intel what we can do to facilitate their investment in Italy, which I think is highly strategic," Meloni said during a year-end press conference.

($1 = 0.9395 euros)

