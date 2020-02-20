US Markets

Italy PM says would consider a settlement proposal from Atlantia

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy's Prime Minister Conte said on Thursday it would be the government's duty to consider any settlement proposal made by Atlantia before taking a decision over revoking the infrastructure group's motorway concession.

In a first sign of a willingness to negotiate with Atlaia, Conte told reporters in Brussels that his government was "pursuing the revocation procedure and it is in the interests of (Atlantia's unit) Autostrade to potentially make a proposal".

