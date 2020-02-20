Italy PM says would consider a settlement proposal from Atlantia

ROME, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Conte said on Thursday it would be the government's duty to consider any settlement proposal made by Atlantia ATL.MI before taking a decision over revoking the infrastructure group's motorway concession.

In a first sign of a willingness to negotiate with Atlaia, Conte told reporters in Brussels that his government was "pursuing the revocation procedure and it is in the interests of (Atlantia's unit) Autostrade to potentially make a proposal".

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gavin Jones)

