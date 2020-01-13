Italy PM says will decide soon on revoking Atlantia grant - paper

ROME, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italy's government will decide soon whether to revoke Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway concession and it will be based on technical and judicial evaluations, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera on Monday.

"A decision will soon arrive and will be supported by solid judicial and technical bases," Conte said.

Infrastructure group Atlantia has come under fire after the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by its Autostrade unit in the port city of Genoa in August 2018.

"It is now evident that there have been very serious breaches in the management of the motorway infrastructure," Conte said, adding that the government had to protect public interest rather than ensuring a future to private concessionaires.

