Italy PM says could revoke Atlantia's motorway licence, decision soon

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that there was plenty of evidence that would justify stripping Atlantia of its concession to run Italy's motorways and a decision will be taken soon.

Conte said at a news conference that negotiations with the company over the concession, which have dragged on for months in the wake of the deadly 2018 collapse of a bridge it managed in Genoa, had still not reached a satisfactory conclusion.

He said there were "clear, documented and multiple" pieces of evidence of Atlantia's shortcomings in managing the motorways and they would justify the stripping of its licence.

