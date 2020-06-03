Italy PM says could revoke Atlantia's motorway licence, decision soon

ROME, June 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that there was plenty of evidence that would justify stripping Atlantia ATL.MI of its concession to run Italy's motorways and a decision will be taken soon.

Conte said at a news conference that negotiations with the company over the concession, which have dragged on for months in the wake of the deadly 2018 collapse of a bridge it managed in Genoa, had still not reached a satisfactory conclusion.

He said there were "clear, documented and multiple" pieces of evidence of Atlantia's shortcomings in managing the motorways and they would justify the stripping of its licence.

(writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.