Italy PM Meloni says Spanish ally Vox was expected to lose seats in election

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday the poor showing by her Spanish far-right ally Vox was expected in Sunday's general elections, but noted that conservatives overall made strong gains.

"Vox's result was expected... we knew that it was going to lose seats," Meloni said in comments to the Rtl 102.5 radio, adding that the main election outcome "is that the centre-right is growing by a lot in Spain."

Meloni said she hoped that Spain could form a government as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Federico Maccioni)

