Italy PM Conte comfortably wins lower house confidence vote

Contributor
Gavin Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a crucial confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, hanging on to power after a junior partner quit his coalition last week and opened a political crisis amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Had he lost the vote, Conte would have been forced to resign.

After his appeal to opposition and non-aligned parliamentarians to back him following the walk-out by former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party, Conte's government won the lower-house vote by 321 to 259.

The margin was wider than expected and secured Conte an absolute majority in the 629-seat chamber.

Conte will face a tougher test on Tuesday in the upper house Senate, where the government had only a slim majority even when Renzi's lawmakers were still part of the coalition.

