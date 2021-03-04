Italy plans to top up green BTP bond - debt chief to Reuters

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy plans to top up its first green BTP bond but still needs to decide if it will do so through another syndicated issue or via an auction, Italian debt chief Davide Iacovoni told Reuters on Thursday.

Italy plans to have a long-term presence in the green government debt market, he added.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.