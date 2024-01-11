Italy plans to relaunch ex-Ilva steel plant, minister says

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy is planning to relaunch the ex-Ilva steel plant, the industry minister said on Thursday, after ArcelorMittal MT.LU, which owns a controlling stake, rejected a government plan to keep it afloat.

"We intend to reverse course by changing crew and outlining a national steel plan," minister Adolfo Urso told the Senate, saying a "drastic" action was needed.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante)

