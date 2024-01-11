News & Insights

MT

Italy plans to relaunch ex-Ilva steel plant, minister says

January 11, 2024 — 04:31 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy is planning to relaunch the ex-Ilva steel plant, the industry minister said on Thursday, after ArcelorMittal MT.LU, which owns a controlling stake, rejected a government plan to keep it afloat.

"We intend to reverse course by changing crew and outlining a national steel plan," minister Adolfo Urso told the Senate, saying a "drastic" action was needed.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com; @AmanteAngelo;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.